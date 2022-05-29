Keeper Courtois the Real hero as Liverpool fail to find way through

Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

Real Madrid players celebrate their Champions League final victory over Liverpool at the final whistle. (Source: Associated Press)

Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title.

While Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double, Liverpool finished a season that promised so much — a week ago, it was in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies — with the two domestic cups in England.

The English team couldn't find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who tipped Sadio Mane's first-half shot onto the post and produced an even better save to turn away Mohamed Salah's effort in the 81st.

“Today, nobody was going to get in my way,” Courtois said. “I was going to win a Champions League no matter what.”

And this time, there was no need for the kind of stirring comeback that Madrid had to produce in getting past Paris Saint-Germain, defending champion Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stage. It might go down as the most gruelling run to the title in the long history of the competition

“We are the best,” Madrid striker Karim Benzema said. "It was a very difficult competition for us and we deserved to win this final. With all the history this team has, we showed everyone that we are always here.”

Playing its 64th game of the season, Liverpool just couldn't find a way past Courtois, who tipped Mane's first-half shot on to a post and produced an even better save to turn away Salah's effort in the 81st.

It's unfathomable that Liverpool, which owns one of the most devastating attacks in world soccer, has failed to score a single goal in its three cup finals this season. The Reds won the FA Cup and League Cup via penalty shootouts after 0-0 draws after extra time.

“In the dressing room, nobody feels it was a great season at the moment," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Liverpool's players stayed on the field to watch Marcelo, Madrid’s serial winner of trophies who didn’t even play a minute of the final, given the honour of lifting the trophy to a backdrop of fireworks and tickertape.

Marcelo is one of several Madrid players to capture a fifth Champions League title, just one off the record held by Francisco Gento, a Madrid great from the 1950s and '60s.

For many, especially Liverpool fans, pre-match crowd problems overshadowed this final, though, and are sure to be the focus of an investigation by UEFA and authorities in the coming days.

With 45 minutes remaining before kick-off, there were still long lines of Liverpool fans waiting to be allowed into the stadium, and there were sporadic instances of fans breaking through security and sprinting onto the concourse.

The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates, while others managed to get all the way into the arena.

The situation started to get out of hand as riot police deployed tear gas on Liverpool supporters in the lines, while some fans were seen climbing the fences. Officers with batons and riot shields ran from gate to gate to prevent pockets of fans forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets.

About 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off of 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the stadium. It was greeted by jeers inside the stadium, given those fans had already endured long queues.

The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos outside Wembley Stadium before the European Championship final last year between England and Italy.