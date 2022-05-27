'Stealthing' during sex now illegal in Tasmania

Choking someone is now its own criminal offence and removing a condom during sex without consent is illegal under new Tasmanian laws.

Parliament of Tasmania in Hobart.

The changes passed both houses of state parliament on Thursday in a move announced in June 2021.

The laws on non-fatal strangulation, choking and suffocation bring Tasmania into line with the rest of the country.

"[It] is a significant form of violence, which can be a precursor for escalation in the severity of family violence," Attorney-General Elise Archer said in a statement.

Changes have also been made to the definition of consent to add what is commonly termed "stealthing" - the removal of a condom without a person's agreement.

"That will help educate the public, discourage would-be offenders, and encourage complaints and prosecutions for sexual offences such as rape," Archer said.

Previously, non-fatal strangulation was considered an element or aggravating factor in sentencing when people are charged with other crimes.

A 2019 coroner's investigation into the 2014 murder of a young mother recommended the state government consider making choking, suffocation or non-fatal strangulation a specific offence.

Jodi Michelle Eaton, 28, was killed in Hobart's northern suburbs by Darren Michael Dobson, who is serving life in jail.

She was strangled at the Bridgewater home of a mutual friend and then buried in a shallow grave at a nearby rural property.

Coroner Olivia McTaggart found Dobson had a lengthy history of violence against women and had a propensity to choke them or hold their throat.

