Russia claims spate of military victories in eastern Ukraine

The Russian military says it has destroyed a large Ukrainian unit in the east - prompting demands from the Kremlin that Kyiv accept the "de-facto situation."

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Thursday (local time) that Russian warplanes a the railway station in Pokrovsk as an assault brigade that arrived to reinforce the Ukrainian forces in the region was unloading there.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian military destroyed Ukraine’s electronic intelligence centre in Dniprovske in the southern Mykolaiv region, killing 11 Ukrainian soldiers and 15 foreign experts.

His claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.

Konashenkov stated that the Russian air force has struck 48 troops and weapons concentrations and two ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.

He said elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian artillery hit over 500 Ukrainian targets, including troops concentrations and artillery positions.

The Kremlin says it expects Ukraine to recognise the existing situation and accept Moscow’s demands.

Asked Thursday if Russia expects Ukraine to make territorial concessions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “Moscow expects the acceptance of its demands and the understanding of the real situation that exists de-facto.”

Russia has previously demanded that Ukraine recognize the Russian sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and acknowledge the independence of Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

During the talks in March, Ukrainian officials said that the status of Crimea and the separatist regions could be discussed later, but in recent weeks they have toughened their stand, demanding that Russian troops pull back to the areas they were stationed before the start of the invasion on February 24.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Peskov said that “Kyiv must acknowledge the de-facto situation and just have a sober assessment of it.”