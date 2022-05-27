Meghan Markle visits Texas school massacre memorial

Source: Associated Press

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: Associated Press)

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief,” according to her spokesperson.

Meghan, wearing a white T-shirt and baseball cap, left the flowers at the memorial and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.

