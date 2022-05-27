Murder warrant issued for suspect after 'brutal' Mt Albert knife attack

Police have issued a warrant to arrest an "extremely dangerous" 22-year-old for murder, after a man's body was found in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert on Tuesday night.

Police are searching for Christian Eteuati, 22. (Source: 1News)

As of Friday evening, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said police were still on the hunt for "person of interest" Christian Eteuati.

He said the warrant for arrest for the murder charge has now been issued.

Barry earlier asked people to call 111 if they spotted Eteuati or had information about where he was.

22-year-old Christian Eteuati. (Source: NZ Police)

He urged people not to approach Eteuati as he was "extremely dangerous".

Barry said the 22-year-old was known to frequent Sandringham and areas of West Auckland.

Anyone helping Eteuati risked prosecution, he warned.

Barry also released more details about the man who was killed while walking through the park on their way home.

Police say the man's body was found by a member of the public on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Police believed the man died shortly before his body was found by a member of the public.

Barry confirmed a knife was used in the "brutal attack" of the man, and that it caused "multiple injuries". He said he couldn't provide further details about the incident at this time.

Police believed the victim and the offender didn't know each other, Barry said.

He said robbery also didn't appear to be the motive of the attack, nor did it look like it was linked to recent gang activity.