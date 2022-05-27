Husband of teacher killed in US shooting dies of heart attack

The grief at Robb Elementary School has grown further with confirmation that the husband of one of the slain teachers, Irma Garcia, has died of a heart attack.

A man places flowers on crosses with the names of children killed outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: Associated Press)

Joe Garcia died two days after his wife Imra was killed at the Texas school along with a fellow teacher and 19 children.

The couple were high school sweethearts and had four children.

“PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy," a nephew, John Martinez, wrote on Twitter of Joe Garcia's death.

Martinez told the New York Times that Garcia “pretty much just fell over" when he returned home from visiting his wife’s memorial to lay flowers and that he had died of a heart attack.

The Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed the death of Joe Garcia, but did not disclose the cause or when he died.

Irma Garcia, 48, had been teaching for 23 years, her obituary said, and co-taught five of them with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.

In a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year introducing herself to her class, Irma Garcia wrote of her love of barbecue, listening to music and taking “country cruises” to the nearby town of Concan.

Mirales also posted on the site as the school year began, noting she had been teaching 17 years. She cited her “supportive, fun, and loving family".

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.

- Additional reporting 1News