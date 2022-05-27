Alec Baldwin's mother dies aged 92

Alec Baldwin's mother has died aged 92.

Alec Baldwin performs MC duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9 (Source: Associated Press)

The 64-year-old actor took to Instagram to tell fans his mum Carol M. Baldwin passed away in New York on Friday, and admitted he and his family were "all enormously proud" of her.

A statement posted on his page read: "It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement.

"Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92.

"Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca.

"She met her future husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University. In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.

"Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall.

"In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. With the support of the university’s then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook.

"Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause."

Her son Alec stated, “my mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

In addition to her six children, Carol has 25 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.