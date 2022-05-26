Texas shooter's grandfather 'didn't expect this' from grandson

The grandfather of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Wednesday says he "didn't expect this" from his grandson.

Rolando Reyes was outside his home where FBI investigators were searching.

The morning of the shooting, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother, Reyes' wife, at her Uvalde home, which is also the address he used on his driver's license and gun paperwork, according to a law enforcement briefing provided to a state senator.

Ramo's grandfather said he didn't know that his grandson was keeping a gun at the house.

He said his wife was "still alive" at the hospital, and that he would not describe her condition as "grave."

