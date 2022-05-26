Star prop Payne Haas requests immediate release from Broncos

Payne Haas has requested an immediate release from his NRL contract at Brisbane, with the parties in a stand-off after messy contract negotiations with the in-demand star stalled.

Payne Haas reacts after the Broncos loss against the Warriors earlier this season. (Source: Photosport)

With rival clubs circling, the NSW and Australian representative forward had been agitating for an upgrade and extension on his current deal that runs until 2024.

Brisbane have refused to comment, but it's understood the club rejected Haas's management's latest offer and then denied the subsequent request for a release.

It's unclear if Haas will still suit up against Gold Coast on Friday night, despite training with the squad on Thursday.

It comes as the Broncos' three-time best and fairest winner engages in a courtroom battle with former manager Chris Orr, who is entitled to a commission until the current deal he struck expires.

Since changing managers he has been angling for an upgrade, of the belief he is being underpaid on his current deal.

The Broncos had reportedly tabled a $6 million contract, that would have been the richest in NRL history for a prop forward, only for the 22-year-old to knock it back.

The Sydney Roosters have been heavily linked as an interested party, while the NRL's new Dolphins franchise is on the hunt for a marquee man and younger brother Klese signed a two-year, full-time deal at the Titans earlier on Thursday.

The prop has also been the subject of three separate NRL integrity unit investigations during his time at the Broncos.

Earlier this season he was suspended for his scuffle with teammate Albert Kelly.

The 22-year-old was last year accused of intimidating a female police officer and in 2019 was punished for failing to cooperate with an NRL investigation.