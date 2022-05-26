Prince Charles visits Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Britain's Prince Charles travelled to Romania's capital on Wednesday (local time) to visit refugees, mostly women and children, from Russia’s war in Ukraine who have found safety in the neighbouring Eastern European country.

Alongside Princes Margareta of Romania and head of Romania's Department of Emergency Situations Raed Arafat, the Prince of Wales visited the RomExpo Donation Centre for Ukrainian refugees in Bucharest.

There, he met some of the nearly 1 million Ukrainians who have reached Romania since the war began on February 24, and observed the relief effort being mounted by the government and volunteers.

Speaking to a group of Ukrainians through an interpreter, Charles said he was "full of admiration for the Ukrainian people. Total, extraordinary courage and resilience.”

During his visit, Charles received a gift from some of the Ukrainian children at the centre: wooden spoons painted in traditional Ukrainian patterns.

Over 1000 Ukrainians visit the donation centre daily to get free supplies like food, hygiene products, clothing and shoes, according to the managers of the facility.

Refugees also have access to social services and counsel while they remain in Romania.

The visit was the latest of a number of engagements Charles has had with Ukrainian refugees in recent weeks.

According to the British Embassy in Bucharest, he visited a Ukrainian community in Ottawa, Canada last week, where he met with a family displaced by the war.

More than 972,000 Ukrainians have fled into Romania since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency.