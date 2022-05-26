Elvis film debuts with hip-shaking swagger at Cannes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock 'n' roll legend on the French Riviera.

Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose on the Cannes red carpet. (Source: Associated Press)

Luhrmann's film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes' famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley's ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann's movie.

Winnie Harlow, Natasha Poly, Conor McGregor, Casey Affleck were just a few of the celebrities to make an appearance at the afterparty. The evening wrapped with a light show set to some of Elvis' biggest hits.

The cast of Elvis at the Cannes film festival. (Source: Associated Press)

Elvis centres on the singer's long and tortured relationship with manager Tom Parker (played by Hanks), a former carnival worker whose control over Presley was widely criticised as unethical and harmful to Presley.

Elvis will be released in New Zealand theatres on June 23.