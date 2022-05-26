Elvis film debuts with hip-shaking swagger at Cannes

Source: Associated Press

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock 'n' roll legend on the French Riviera.

Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose on the Cannes red carpet.

Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose on the Cannes red carpet. (Source: Associated Press)

Luhrmann's film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes' famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley's ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann's movie.

Winnie Harlow, Natasha Poly, Conor McGregor, Casey Affleck were just a few of the celebrities to make an appearance at the afterparty. The evening wrapped with a light show set to some of Elvis' biggest hits.

The cast of Elvis at the Cannes film festival.

The cast of Elvis at the Cannes film festival. (Source: Associated Press)

Elvis centres on the singer's long and tortured relationship with manager Tom Parker (played by Hanks), a former carnival worker whose control over Presley was widely criticised as unethical and harmful to Presley.

Elvis will be released in New Zealand theatres on June 23.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Police believe Auckland man killed while out walking

2

Texas shooter's grandfather 'didn't expect this' from grandson

3

Beauden Barrett and fellow backline stars on ice against Waratahs

4

More infectious BA.2.12.1 subvariant detected in NZ community

5

Price of New Zealand passport rises

Latest Stories

Gloriavale teacher's practising certificate suspended for 3 months

Joe Hawke laid to rest at Takaparawhau/Bastion Point

Clash to decide top of table between Mystics, Pulse postponed

Brooklyn Beckham gets huge new tattoo of wedding vows

Celtics one win from NBA finals after beating ice-cold Heat

Related Stories

Cast for Lion King Te Reo Māori announced

Reality TV star Josh Duggar jailed in child sex abuse images case

Kate Moss denies Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs at trial

Review: Top Gun doesn't deserve Top Gun: Maverick