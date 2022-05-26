Democrat interrupts Texas shooting briefing, gets thrown out

Democrat Beto O'Rourke interrupted Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's news conference on Thursday that was giving an update on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead.

O'Rourke is running against Abbott for governor this year.

He called the Republican's response to the tragedy "predictable".

O'Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man calling him a "sick son of a b***h".

"The next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing," O'Rourke can be heard saying as he is led away.

"You need to get his ass out here. This isn't the place to talk to talk this over," a man sitting behind Abbott yelled at O'Rourke.

Shooter Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the attack on Tuesday (local time) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

He had legally bought two such rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, authorities said.