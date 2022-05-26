Albanese: Australia must re-engage with Pacific amid China visit

Source: Associated Press

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country needs to step up and reengage with Pacific nations amid Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the region this week.

Wang and a 20-strong delegation arrived in the Solomon Islands on Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region.

"We need to respond to this because this is China seeking to increase its influence in the region of the world where Australia has been the security partner of choice since the Second World War," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong was on her way to Fiji, a day after returning to Sydney from Japan.

China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock waves around the world.

That pact has raised fears that China could send troops to the island nation or even establish a military base there, not far from Australia.

The Solomon Islands and China say there are no plans for a base.

A draft document obtained by The Associated Press shows that Wang is hoping to strike a deal with 10 small Pacific nations during his visit.

The sweeping agreement covers everything from security to fisheries and is seen by one Pacific leader as an attempt by Beijing to wrest control of the region.

Wang is hoping the countries will endorse the pre-written agreement as part of a joint communique after a May 30 meeting in Fiji with the other foreign ministers

WorldAsia

Popular Stories

1

Man describes spa baths, sexual play fights and LSD with former teacher

2

Brooklyn Beckham gets huge new tattoo of wedding vows

3

Silver Fern Jane Watson welcomes first child

4

Police believe Auckland man killed while out walking

5

Families mourn as Texas school shooting victims remembered

Latest Stories

Tiwai Point smelter doubles clean up, closure costs to $687m

Albanese: Australia must re-engage with Pacific amid China visit

Wisnewski 'more open' after mental health break from football

PM: Gun reform raised at every meeting during US trip

More than 18% company failures in 2022 from construction industry

Related Stories

Kiwi Uyghur woman fears for brother after images leaked online

North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea

Ardern cautious over China's tour through 'contested' Pacific

United Arab Emirates detects first case of monkeypox