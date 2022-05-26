Albanese: Australia must re-engage with Pacific amid China visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country needs to step up and reengage with Pacific nations amid Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the region this week.

Wang and a 20-strong delegation arrived in the Solomon Islands on Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region.

"We need to respond to this because this is China seeking to increase its influence in the region of the world where Australia has been the security partner of choice since the Second World War," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong was on her way to Fiji, a day after returning to Sydney from Japan.

China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock waves around the world.

That pact has raised fears that China could send troops to the island nation or even establish a military base there, not far from Australia.

The Solomon Islands and China say there are no plans for a base.

A draft document obtained by The Associated Press shows that Wang is hoping to strike a deal with 10 small Pacific nations during his visit.

The sweeping agreement covers everything from security to fisheries and is seen by one Pacific leader as an attempt by Beijing to wrest control of the region.

Wang is hoping the countries will endorse the pre-written agreement as part of a joint communique after a May 30 meeting in Fiji with the other foreign ministers