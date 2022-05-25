United Arab Emirates detects first case of monkeypox

Source: Associated Press

Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates have detected the country's first case of monkeypox virus in a young woman who travelled from West Africa.

Pox virus, illustration. Pox viruses are oval shaped and have double-strand DNA.

Pox virus, illustration. Pox viruses are oval shaped and have double-strand DNA. (Source: Getty)

The government on Wednesday (NZT) said little about the patient, but stressed that authorities were investigating her contacts and "taking all necessary measures" to limit the spread of monkeypox.

The statement did not say where the case had been discovered in the federation of seven sheikhdoms, which includes the capital of Abu Dhabi and tourist hub of Dubai.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in the autocratic country similarly had declined to offer a geographic breakdown for Covid-19 cases.

The diagnosis in the UAE marks the first reported case on the Arabian Peninsula. Israel recorded the first reported case in the Middle East earlier this week. The World Health Organization has identified more than 100 cases globally.

Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. But Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the US, Sweden and Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men who hadn't previously travelled to Africa. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia have also identified cases.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

WorldHealthAsia

Popular Stories

1

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

2

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case

3

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

4

Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

5

Man's body found in Auckland overnight, police investigating

Latest Stories

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Govt 'conflates spending announcements' with outcomes - Luxon

Northland gangs: Three arrests made and firearm seized

Five-week ban ends Sam Gilbert's season for Highlanders

Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

Related Stories

WHO chief Tedros reappointed to second five-year term

Pfizer says 3 Covid-19 shots protect children under 5

Wild mushroom poisoning cases spike in NSW

'Exhausting' - Hamilton nurse on the ground in Ukraine