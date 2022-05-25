Ricky Gervais’ Netflix special blasted as 'anti-trans rants'

Following in Dave Chappelle’s footsteps, Ricky Gervais ridicules transgender women in his new Netflix comedy special. As with Chappelle, the British stand-up quickly drew backlash for what a LGBTQ advocacy group called “anti-trans rants.”

Ricky Gervais. (Source: Associated Press)

In SuperNature, released Wednesday on the streaming service, Gervais jokes about “old-fashioned women. They’re the ones with wombs.”

He then imagines a conversation with such a woman who objects to sharing a restroom with a trans woman. “They are ladies, look at their pronouns. What about this person isn’t a lady?” Gervais said, supplying the response: “Well, his penis.”

In the hourlong special, Gervais defended his remarks as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders fired back, with GLAAD asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to,” the media watchdog group said. “It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes,” along with anti-gay rhetoric and inaccurate statements on HIV.

”The LGBTQ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humour, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable,” GLAAD said in a statement.

Alexis Rangel, policy counsel with the National Center for Transgender Equality, said that jokes based on “dehumanising myths about transgender people” disregard how such falsehoods fuel hatred and anti-trans violence, especially for trans youngsters.

She cited a 2015 organisation survey that found 54% of those in kindergarten through 12th grade who were out or perceived as transgender were verbally harassed, 24% were physically attacked and 13% were sexually assaulted.

Such unfunny attempts at humour “give people permission to discriminate, harass and even commit violence,” Rangel said in a statement.

Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.