Nurse stole patients' credit cards as 'debts piled up'

A Blenheim nurse who stole a credit card from two different patients has been censured and suspended from practising for nine months, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal has ruled.

Marvel Jr Benjamin Clavecilla. (Source: Scott Hammond/Stuff via LDR)

By Maia Hart, Local Democracy Reporter

The nurse, Marvel Jr Benjamin Clavecilla, 48, told the tribunal on Monday he stole the two cards “merely out of desperation” and that the feeling of guilt from doing so was “horrendous”.

“I have learned my lesson. I'm not going to do any harm, or inflict any harm of any kind to others ever again,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clavecilla was a nurse at Wairau Hospital when he took the credit card on March 29, 2020, from a 90-year-old patient who had died.

He spent $773.38 over eight days. He used the card at Countdown, on 12 occasions, a Z service station, Pak ’n Save, Unichem Pharmacy, and on Vodafone credit.

He also stole a credit card from an 88-year-old woman, who spent three nights in hospital in May 2020. The day after she was admitted, Clavecilla was recorded filling up his car with fuel and buying a packet of cigarettes with the card at another service station, using his loyalty card to get a discount.

He used the card at three fast food restaurants, two department stores, two supermarkets, a service station, a cafe and a dairy over six days, spending $431.04.

He was sentenced to six months’ community detention and 150 hours of community work on 19 counts of theft relating to the first victim’s credit card expenditure, and 13 relating to the second patient.

Clavecilla, who moved to New Zealand from the Philippines, told the counsel he took the cards because he was ashamed he could not provide for his family.

Tribunal member Chris Taua asked Clavecilla why he took the second card.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guilt from the first time, wasn’t enough?” Taua asked.

He told the hearing his financial situation had not changed, and it was out of desperation he took the second card.

“It was the feeling of my responsibility as a father to provide for my family,” he said.

Tribunal member Stacey Wilson asked if Clavecilla could live his “best life” if he was not a registered nurse.

Clavecilla said he was currently working at a bakery, living a “simple life”.

“We are happy, but it's not complete,” he said.

“I grew up in a family of nurses, I've been a nurse most of my life. It's going to be hard for me, it's like something in myself, as a person, is missing if I'm not practising.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clavecilla’s counsel, Findlay Biggs, submitted to the tribunal Clavecilla was not seeking the support he needed at the time of the offending, and it could clearly be described as a “financial crisis”.

“He wasn't seeking support, and he should have been. He was isolated,” Biggs said.

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal set conditions that Clavecilla must disclose the decision from the hearing to any employer for a period of 12 months, and must undertake “monthly supervision” for a period of 18 months, with a Nursing Council-approved supervisor if he decided to practice again.

An application for permanent name suppression was declined by the tribunal.

Clavecilla was still facing the possibility of deportation as a result of the offending.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.