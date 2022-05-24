Homes damaged in spate of Auckland shootings on Tuesday night

Source: 1News

Police say several homes were left damaged after a spate of reported shootings around Auckland on Tuesday night.

A file image of a police officer.

According to police they were in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, and Te Atatū.

"The first four incidents happened between around 6:40pm and 7:40pm," police said in a statement.

The final incident in Te Atatū was reported around 9:20pm.

"No one has been injured, however there was damage done to several houses.

"Work is ongoing to determine exactly what has taken place and any potential links between the incidents themselves."

Police will not be issuing anymore information on the incidents overnight as investigations continue.

