Christchurch terror attack first responders to be honoured

Police will honour staff and others involved in the response to the Christchurch terror attack at a private awards ceremony on Tuesday.

A range of Commissioner's Awards will be presented to 59 staff for their involvement in Operation Deans, following the 2019 mass shooting at two mosques that left 51 people dead.

Muslim community members, civilians, and other organisations will be also be recognised at the Christchurch service.

Operation Deans Award recipients will get a green and black ribbon designed in consultation with Muslim community representatives.

Coster said police were thankful for their contributions.

"The events of 15 March 2019 have left an indelible mark on the lives of hundreds if not thousands of people here and around the world," he said.

"The victims, their loved ones, survivors and members of the Muslim community remain front of mind during occasions such as this.

"We commemorate them as we honour those who displayed exceptional courage, skill, leadership and humanity on the day as well as the weeks and months that followed."

Operation Deans involved police staff from across the country, so citations will be awarded to 3800 others during private district-based ceremonies over the coming months.

White supremacist Brenton Tarrant opened fire on worshippers at two city mosques on March 15, 2019.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2020, on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism.

A coronial inquiry will examine the role of social media in the terrorist's radicalisation and the emergency response on the day.

