Man charged over altering teens' photos banned from internet

A man who is alleged to have doctored photos of teenage girls and posted them on adult websites has been ordered not to access the internet, except for work purposes.

The 56-year-old man is facing two representative charges of possessing objectionable material and causing digital harm.

He was remanded on bail without plea in the Nelson District Court on Monday and granted interim name suppression.

His bail conditions also included that he not associate with any female under the age of 18 or be found with a device capable of taking photos except for work purposes.

Marlborough police said a number of young women's pictures were taken from social media sites and altered with sexually explicit additions.

The man was arrested in Nelson following an investigation into harmful online activity that targeted teenage girls in Marlborough.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said this type of crime was "extremely upsetting" for those affected by it.

Judge Tony Zohrab remanded the man on bail without a plea until 20 June.

