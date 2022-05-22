Ex-Wallabies star David Pocock tipped to win senate seat

For the first time in the ACT's history an independent candidate is expected to win, with former Wallaby David Pocock tipped to defeat outgoing minister Zed Seselja on preferences.

David Pocock. (Source: Instagram/David Pocock)

It is expected the Liberals will not pick up a Senate seat with the independent candidate and former representative rugby union player in a tight contest as he battles with candidates from the major parties.

Labor's Katy Gallagher was in a strong position to retain her Senate role as vote counting continued late on Saturday. The Liberal's Seselja was polling just ahead of Pocock, although Greens preference flows should boost the prospects of the former Wallabies star.

For nearly half a century, the two ACT Senate seats have been held by the Liberal and Labor parties, but independent candidates polled strongly right around the nation on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pocock ran on a platform of trust, integrity and leadership, and like many independents, he also campaigned on issues around climate change.

Labor's Gallagher was polling over 33 per cent of the primary vote with more than 40 per cent of ACT's Senate vote counted late on Saturday. Seselja's vote was at just over 23 per cent to Pocock's 22 per cent, making preference flows significant to the eventual outcome.

Labor will retain the three ACT lower house seats of Bean, Canberra and Fenner.