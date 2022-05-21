Australian election: PM seizes on asylum boat intercept

Australian border authorities have revealed on election day that an asylum seeker boat was turned back earlier in the week.

Scott Morrison.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the interception after casting his vote in Sydney on Saturday.

Morrison seized on the news as a chance to extol his government's border policies.

"I've been here to stop this boat but in order for me to be there to stop those that may come from here, you need to vote Liberal and Nationals today," he said.

As Immigration Minister, Morrison did reveal not when or if boats had been intercepted under his then-newly minted Operation Sovereign Borders.

Labour confirmed they were briefed on Wednesday's arrival.

Australian Border Force (ABF) released a statement on Saturday following comments from Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews in The Australian on Friday night.

Citing Andrews, the paper said the Sri Lankan navy intercepted a fishing vessel and two ­dinghies carrying dozens of people off the Batticaloa coast.

Some 40 ­individuals including four people-smugglers were apprehended for ­attempting to "illegally migrate to a foreign country by sea", it said.

ABF head Rear Admiral Justin Jones said on Saturday "a vessel has been intercepted in a likely attempt to illegally enter Australia from Sri Lanka.

"The Australian government's policy remains unchanged.

"We will intercept any vessel seeking to reach Australia illegally and to safely return those on board to their point of departure or country of origin."

The agency released a video last month warning people smugglers that border protections won't change regardless of the winner of Saturday's election.

