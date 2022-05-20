Live updates: Levin tornado downs trees, rips roofs off

Follow our live updates after a tornado hit Levin in the lower North Island.

Tornado-damaged building in Levin (Source: Terisa Ngobi)

What you need to know

- Levin was hit by a tornado at approximately 6.30am on Friday, damaging homes, downing power lines and ripping out trees

- A small section of State Highway 1 has been closed with police saying a strong smell of gas was reported in the area

- MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the central and lower North Island. A strong wind watch is also in place

Live updates

9.50am - NIWA says there have been more than 4000 lightning strikes around the country and Tasman Sea since midnight.

⚡ 4297+ lightning strikes around New Zealand & the Tasman Sea since 12am Friday...



Thunderstorms are moving into the western North Island this morning, signalling the arrival of a cooler, unstable air mass. pic.twitter.com/s8sKx4Dih4 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 19, 2022

MetService has also updated its severe weather update, saying thunderstorms have the potential to bring hail and damaging wind gusts.

⛈ Severe Weather Update 🟡



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for western North Island regions from Waitomo down to Wellington as an active line of thunderstorms moves northeastwards.



💨 These storms have the potential to bring hail and damaging wind gusts of 120km/h. pic.twitter.com/U0tFfUqZvt — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

9.33am - A tornado also reportedly hit Waitara Beach in Taranaki around 8.30am this morning.

Locals took to the Extreme Weather Taranaki Facebook group to say there had been rain, hail and wind at the time.

There were no reports of major damage.

Debris strewn in front of a damaged house on Goldsmith Crescent, Levin. (Source: Supplied)

9.17am - Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden took to Facebook this morning to provide an update on the "mini tornado".

"Look, it's not a good morning, is it?" he began.

Wanden said the tornado's path through the town had been from the west and mainly across a park at Victoria St.

He said power was off to "many areas" and said many places were experiencing thunder and lightning.

An incident management team had been stood up and were assessing the damage.

"I just wanted to make sure that you stay safe. I hope there isn't too much damage at your property and just look after yourselves," he said.

"It may be a day of staying at home and just hunkering down a little bit."

8.55am - Police say they are aware of surface flooding and downed powerlines in the wake of the tornado.

State Highway 1 in Levin is closed, so motorists are asked to delay their travel or take an alternative route.

Motorists travelling through Levin are advised to take extra care, particularly through Ohau, due to ice on the roads.

"We will have staff in Levin today providing community reassurance and assisting with any clean-up," a spokesperson said.

A trampoline on a roof in Levin (Source: Supplied)

8.50am - Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) says it has received more than 50 calls, mainly from Levin.

The calls have mostly been for powerlines and trees down, along with missing roofs.

A FENZ spokesperson says no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Multiple fire trucks are in the town and their base is the Levin Fire Station.

One stall in Levin was completely destroyed by the tornado. (Source: Supplied)

8.46am - Levin resident Bianca Baker also told 1News the tornado was "loud like a cannon", breaking her windows and covering her in glass.

"The destruction is like nothing I've ever witnessed. All of the fences are ripped out and there's a mess everywhere."

8.40am - We Electricity says Rakau Grove and Stokes Valley Rd in the Stokes Valley have lost power.

8.33am - Due to severe weather hitting parts of the central and lower North Island, five flights out of Wellington Airport have been delayed. The airport says nothing has been cancelled.

The airport says they don't expect to be hit any worse. "At this stage in the clear," the airport said.

8.17am - Levin resident Bianca Baker says the noise of the tornado was "horrendous".

"It was like I woke from a very scary nightmare, was louder than gunshots and I was covered in glass from all the windows blown in,' she told 1News.

“I'm in complete shock but so happy to be alive."

8.12am - Civil Defence is urging people to stay home unless travel is critical.

8.10am - A number of roads are closed in addition to SH1, with a number of schools are also closed while the damage to buildings is assessed.

Streets currently closed:

Oxford Street, Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street), Tawa Street, Wilton Street, Gladstone Road & Mako Mako Road.

Schools currently closed: St Joseph School, Learning Adventures, Levin School, Levin Intermediate, Horowhenua College.

8.00am - SH1 will be closed between Durham Street and Supercheap Auto, after a strong smell of gas was reported following the tornado.

A local posted on the local traffic updates Facebook page that the mini twister had brought down trees, power lines and damaged houses.

Tree downed in Levin (Source: Terisa Ngobi)

Images posted by Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi showed that buildings had been ripped apart, and large trees had been ripped up by their stumps.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or seek an alternative route.