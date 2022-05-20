High alter cross stolen from central Auckland church

Source: 1News

A large brass cross has been taken from the altar at central Auckland's St Matthew in-the-City church.

A cross being stolen from St Matthew in-the-City church

A cross being stolen from St Matthew in-the-City church (Source: Rev Helen Jacobi )

Rev Helen Jacobi posted the news on Twitter, along with images of the high alter cross being taken.

"Devastated to get back from a week away to discover that a brazen thief stole our high altar cross last Friday 13 May at 3.10pm. It is very heavy, made of brass and unique."

Rev Jacobi told 1News the cross could date back as far as 1905.

Vision showed the thief walking straight in and taking the cross, which wasn't bolted down as it's so heavy.

