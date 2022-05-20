George W Bush confuses Ukraine with Iraq during speech

Former president George W. Bush accidentally said "Iraq" when referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brutal and unjustified" decision to invade Ukraine.

The gaffe happened Wednesday night during Bush's speech about an election integrity at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas.

"In contrast, Russian elections are rigged," Bush said. "Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process. The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq -- I mean, Ukraine. Iraq too, anyway."

Shortly after making the mistake, the 75-year-old former president referenced his age which made the audience laugh in return.

Bush ordered the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that overthrew Saddam, and his administration has faced criticism for the war both during and after his presidency.

In his 2010 memoir, "Decision Points," Bush admitted to mistakes in Iraq, including the decision to disband the Iraqi army, and said he got a "sickening feeling" every time he thought about the failure to find weapons of mass destruction, his main justification for the war. But he stood by his decision to invade.