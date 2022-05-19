Wild weather: 849 lightning strikes as 6m waves forecast

Wild, wet and windy weather will continue on Thursday and into the weekend as a cold front moves in.

Significant wave height.

MetService says over two hours this morning, there were 849 lightning strikes in Aotearoa.

Orange warnings for heavy rain are in place for parts of the Bay of Plenty, Westland and Fiordland.

There have been 849 lightning strikes in Aotearoa over the last 2 hours 🌩



The wild, wet and windy weather is set to continue today and into the weekend 💦💨



The latest forecast at: https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz



Severe Weather Watches and Warnings here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/yjGAKQu4hX — MetService (@MetService) May 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Severe gales are possible for central and southern New Zealand.

Snowfall could affect people travelling along the Crown Range Road and Milford Road over the next couple of days.

"It'll feel like winter, make no mistake," NIWA meterologist Chris Brandolino told Morning Report.

"We're going to find a pretty brisk blustery couple of days coming up across the motu. Initially that wind is coming from the north and west, that's why it's been so darn warm and humid for most of the North Island anyway and warm across the entire country."

Large swell waves and dangerous coastal conditions are expected in the western marine areas of both the North and South Island from Thursday 🌊



Combined waves are forecast to reach 6 metres for the western South Island later on Friday.



More details at: https://t.co/GgW2EUIpBs pic.twitter.com/H9xUo1pgwZ — MetService (@MetService) May 18, 2022

A cold front moves from tomorrow.

"This time tomorrow, a bit of a personal forecast for anyone in the lower North Island, there'll be some squally showers and thunderstorms for the morning commute ... including Wellington."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not like a July puff of cold air, he says it's the change in temperature that will be noticeable.

"We'll certainly see a cooler lean over the past week ... but each day there will be variability," he said.

MetService warns dangerous coastal conditions from today and combined waves could reach 6 metres for western coasts of the South Island on Friday.

rnz.co.nz