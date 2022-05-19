Tonga set to play first Tests since volcanic eruption

Fiji is set to host a Pacific Nations Cup tournament featuring Samoa, Tonga and Australia A from July 2-16.

The Tongan rugby team line up for the national anthem. (Source: Photosport)

World Rugby announced on Thursday that the round-robin tournament will be played at Suva and Lautoka.

Fiji will be aiming to clinch its sixth Pacific Nations Cup title in front of its home crowd after finishing as runners-up to Japan when the tournament was last played before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. That tournament included Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, the United States and Canada.

Tonga will be playing its first Test matches since a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami hit the country in January.