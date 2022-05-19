Live updates: Budget 2022

Follow full details and reaction as Finance Minister Grant Robertson presents his Budget for 2022.

(Source: 1News)

These are the key announcements from Budget 2022:

- New 'cost of living payment' for people earning up to $70K. This is a temporary payment for people not entitled to the Winter Energy Payment. It will be paid across three months from August, totalling $350.

- The fuel tax and road user charge reduction, as well as half price public transport is to be extended for two months from when each were introduced. Ongoing half price public transport for community service card holders.

- Urgent new law to go through Parliament to try get down grocery prices by introducing more competition. The new rules will stop supermarkets from blocking competition from accessing land to open new stores, Robertson said.

- $3.1b for Health NZ over two years, $168m for Māori Health Authority over four years, $191m over two years to Pharmac to buy medicines, 248 new paramedics.

- The rule will be scrapped that denies sole parents on benefits their child support payment. Governments over decades have been denying sole parents on benefits "money that is rightfully theirs", with an estimate that changing the rule will pull thousands of children out of poverty.

- Emergency dental grants increase from $300 to $1000.

- House price caps for First Home Loans removed.

2.45pm: BusinessNZ have welcomed the Budget's investment in education, small business, health and climate action, but said "execution will be key".

"We’d have liked to see more investment in infrastructure, lower corporate taxes and a path for getting inflation under control," Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

"$60 million to boost broadband will benefit remote business. And it's good to see Government thinking about helping industry transform for the future. But as always, the quality of these initiatives will be crucial. Likewise, $100 million for small business is excellent, but it all depends on the how."

2.35pm: Act Leader David Seymour has branded today's announcement "the Brain Drain Budget".

"Ambitious New Zealanders, tired of being milked, will weigh up leaving for greener pastures," he said. "Those who rely on working to pay rising bills needed hope, but it’s not in this budget. Why should people stay here to be milked harder? Why be milked for Labour’s ideological projects and wasteful mismanagement?"

The Green Party have praised the Budget's investment in climate action, saying "Budget 2022 is a climate budget".

"People elected the Green Party to take action on climate change and we are delivering as part of this Government," Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said. "This week has been the biggest week for climate action in New Zealand history with the release of New Zealand’s first ever Emissions Reduction Plan. Budget 2022 will invest $2.9 billion to help make the plan a reality - every dollar of which comes from some of our biggest polluters."

2.30pm: What does Budget 2022's scrapping of the First Home Loan scheme mean?

2.25pm: For many, the key points of this Budget will be the new cost of living payment, an extension of the fuel tax cut and half-price public transport, a $3.1 billion boost to health and a new law which intends to pull down grocery prices.

2.20pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "our economy has come through the Covid-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world. But as the pandemic subsides, other challenges both long-term and more immediate, have come to the fore. This Budget responds to those challenges."

"Covid-19, climate change and the war in Ukraine have taught us we need to build a more secure economy that protects New Zealand households from the external shocks we know are coming."

Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon said "this is the Backwards Budget. Kiwis, the economy and outcomes are all going backwards under Labour and today’s forecasts confirm the situation is only going to get worse before it gets better."

“Labour’s cost of living package is a temporary band aid. The squeezed middle are paying the price for Labour’s economic mismanagement."

2.15pm: Budget 2022 is out, here are the big announcements.

2.10pm: "It has been a tough couple of years for New Zealanders," Grant Robertson said at the beginning of his speech. "I want to again thank businesses, workers and all members of our community for your hard work. It means we are now in a strong position to meet the next set of challenges and take the new opportunities to provide all New Zealanders with economic security in good times and in bad."

2.05pm: Grant Robertson is formally presenting the Budget to the leaders of the other parties. Once he has delivered his speech, they will have the opportunity to reply.

2.00pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson is due to begin his speech shortly. $350 for anyone who earns less than $70,000 has been announced as a one-off cost-of-living payment, about 2 million Kiwis will be getting that.

1.45pm: 1News asked Kiwis around the country what issues matter most to them ahead of the Budget. Here's what they said.

1.35pm: Unsure how the Budget could affect you? Here's what it is and why you should bother.

To get up to speed ahead of the 2pm announcement, here's what we know so far. Many of the Budget details have been announced in advance, but expect a headline-grabber to have been held back.

And here's 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay's pre-Budget analysis of the big issues facing the Government and the country.

Key spending already announced:

$2.9b climate change package

$600m for police to address gangs, more officers, rehabilitation

$190m towards specialist mental health services

$114.5m into family and sexual violence prevention