DeChambeau withdraws from PGA Championship with wrist injury

Source: Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship on Wednesday (local time) after practicing for two days at Southern Hills to test his surgically repaired left wrist.

Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau. (Source: Associated Press)

The former US Open champion practiced with a wrap that extended several inches up his left forearm. He tweeted Tuesday it had “held up nicely” after his initial practice round.

The 28-year-old had surgery to repair the hamate bone in his wrist on April 14, a procedure that was expected to sideline him for up to two months. He removed his cast and bandages more than a week ago, and teased an early return when he posted an online video of himself hitting a driver.

DeChambeau missed the cut in three of his past four starts and has just one top-25 finish in five starts this season.

His withdrawal leaves 95 of the top 100 players in the field for Thursday's first round. Denny McCarthy replaces DeChambeau.

Golf

Popular Stories

1

Budget 2022: Over 2 million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

2

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

3

Recap: Budget 2022 revealed to New Zealand

4

Budget 2022: Dental grant payments more than tripled

5

Budget 2022: What you need to know

Latest Stories

North Korea's suspected Covid-19 caseload nears 2 million

Budget 2022: Over 2 million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

$188m Māori Health Authority boost 'not enough' - says experts

Child bowled over by Aussie PM gives hilarious interview

Recap: Budget 2022 revealed to New Zealand

Related Stories

Tigermania another challenge for golfers at PGA Championship

Woods takes verbal jab at absent Mickelson over golf views

Phil Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson had $62 million in gambling losses - report