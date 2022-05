Power to about 300 Rotorua homes has been knocked out by a crash between two logging trucks and another vehicle on State Highway 38 early on Thursday morning.

Power lines, (Source: istock.com)

The Rerewhakaaitu crash, which was reported to police just before 4am, took out some power lines.

Three people received minor to moderate injuries and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Energy infrastructure provider for the area, Unison, estimates supply will be back on by midday.

