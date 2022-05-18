Warriors want to address inconsistencies before homecoming

Source: AAP

Warriors coach Nathan Brown admits his side can't keep fighting from behind in NRL matches as they look to address inconsistencies before returning to play before home fans.

A dejected Reece Walsh at the end of the defeat to South Sydney.

A dejected Reece Walsh at the end of the defeat to South Sydney. (Source: Photosport)

Injuries have hampered the Redcliffe-based, New Zealand outfit through 10 rounds but slow starts and all-too-late comebacks have Brown searching for a collective, 80-minute effort from his side.

The Warriors chased down a 26-0 deficit only to fall just short against South Sydney 32-30 in Magic Round but Brown acknowledged the next block of games were highly important before their July 3 homecoming to Auckland.

"Different areas of the field do well at different parts but we just don't collectively get consistent parts across the board," Brown said on Wednesday.

"The last three weeks of footy we've certainly been disappointed - we felt we were making some decent progress before that.

"The big key for us is trying to get some consistency across the board and try and get somewhat of two halves of footy together."

The 11th placed Warriors have back-to-back matches against bottom-eight sides in St George Illawarra on Saturday, then Newcastle.

But three tough clashes with Manly, Cronulla and Penrith loom before the Warriors finally play in front of their home fans in July.

"The challenge for us is to be one of the sides that pushes forward so that when we do get to go back to New Zealand, we're going back, (with) whether you call it momentum or whether you call it a good position on the ladder," Brown added.

"We certainly want to go home and and have the fans turn up to watch a team that's playing some consistent footy."

LeagueWarriorsNRL

Popular Stories

1

Shotgun blast hits child's bedroom window in Wairoa gang violence

2

Mass pig graves being dug as pork industry on brink of collapse

3

15-year-old girl missing from Hamilton home

4

Buyer steps in to help struggling Canterbury pig farmer

5

Jacinda Ardern makes virtual return after catching Covid

Latest Stories

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics in East finals

Budget 2022: What do people want to see announced on Thursday?

Court backlogged by 150,000 appearances due to pandemic

Jacinda Ardern makes virtual return after catching Covid

Pearl Jam drummer slams Rolling Stone over Taylor Hawkins interview

Related Stories

Warriors fall just short of miracle comeback against Bunnies

Ex-Warriors star backs Nathan Brown despite struggles

Harris-Tavita to trial box after surgery on ruptured testicle

Brown won’t single out Johnson, sympathises with Warriors fans