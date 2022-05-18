Warriors want to address inconsistencies before homecoming

Warriors coach Nathan Brown admits his side can't keep fighting from behind in NRL matches as they look to address inconsistencies before returning to play before home fans.

A dejected Reece Walsh at the end of the defeat to South Sydney. (Source: Photosport)

Injuries have hampered the Redcliffe-based, New Zealand outfit through 10 rounds but slow starts and all-too-late comebacks have Brown searching for a collective, 80-minute effort from his side.

The Warriors chased down a 26-0 deficit only to fall just short against South Sydney 32-30 in Magic Round but Brown acknowledged the next block of games were highly important before their July 3 homecoming to Auckland.

"Different areas of the field do well at different parts but we just don't collectively get consistent parts across the board," Brown said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The last three weeks of footy we've certainly been disappointed - we felt we were making some decent progress before that.

"The big key for us is trying to get some consistency across the board and try and get somewhat of two halves of footy together."

The 11th placed Warriors have back-to-back matches against bottom-eight sides in St George Illawarra on Saturday, then Newcastle.

But three tough clashes with Manly, Cronulla and Penrith loom before the Warriors finally play in front of their home fans in July.

"The challenge for us is to be one of the sides that pushes forward so that when we do get to go back to New Zealand, we're going back, (with) whether you call it momentum or whether you call it a good position on the ladder," Brown added.

"We certainly want to go home and and have the fans turn up to watch a team that's playing some consistent footy."