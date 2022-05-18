Pug health poor - no longer 'typical' dog, study finds

Owners may love the flat face, bulging eyes, and wrinkled skin of their beloved pug, but a new study from the UK suggests these extreme features, bred for cuteness, have almost doubled the number of health issues when compared to other dogs.

A pug dog (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Pugs have such a high health risk they can no longer be considered typical dogs, the study from the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) suggests.

"Although hugely popular as pets, we now know that several severe health issues are linked to the extreme body shape of pugs that many humans find so cute," said RVC Associate Professor Dan O'Neill, the paper's lead author.

"It is time now that we focus on the health of the dog rather than the whims of the owner when we are choosing what type of dog to own."

The study, published in Canine Medicine and Genetics, compared the health of random samples of 4308 pugs and 21,835 non-pugs.

Overall, pugs were found to be 1.9 times as likely to have one or more disorders recorded in a single year compared to other dogs.

The dogs' health issues stem from their flat face, bulging eyes, wrinkled skin and tendency towards obesity - characteristics often considered cute by the public.

Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome was the disorder with the highest risk in pugs, with the breed almost 54 times more likely to have the condition.

Flat-faced breeds, such as pugs, often face respiratory difficulties due to the shape of their faces.

Pugs were also at higher risk of other conditions, including narrowed nostrils, skinfold infections and obesity.

To correct the health problems caused by pugs' extreme body shape, the researchers suggest the dogs should be bred to have a more moderate appearance.

Experts, such as the British Veterinary Association, are now urging people to reconsider buying flat-faced dog breeds.