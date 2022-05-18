Pearl Jam drummer slams Rolling Stone over Taylor Hawkins interview

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has slammed Rolling Stone over a Taylor Hawkins interview he says was taken out of context.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. (Source: Getty)

It comes after the 50-year-old Foo's drummer passed away in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron reportedly told Rolling Stone magazine: “He had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t f****** do it anymore’—those were his words.

“So I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.

“He tried to keep up. He just did whatever it took to keep up, and in the end he couldn’t keep up.”

However, Cameron later posted on his Instagram page that his quotes were "taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I never intended".

He apologised to "Dave and the Foo Fighters families" for agreeing to the interview.

A representative for the band insisted Hawkins had never raised such issues.

The spokesperson said: “No, there was never a ‘heart-to-heart’—or any sort of meeting on this topic—with Dave and [Silva Artist Management].

"He never 'informed Dave and [management]’ of anything at all like that."