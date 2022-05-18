Charges expected over crash which killed PNG's Deputy PM

Source:

The man driving the car which collided with the vehicle carrying the late Papua New Guinea deputy prime minister, Sam Basil, is likely to face charges of dangerous driving.

Sam Basil.

Sam Basil. (Source: ULP Media)

The Police Commissioner, David Manning, has released an official statement on the accident last Wednesday in Morobe Province, which also claimed the life of one of Basil's protection officers, Neil Maino.

He said police think the allegedly offending driver, Mathew Barnabas, a coffee buyer, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

Manning expressed his condolences to the families and described the incident as "very tragic".

He said while the country is coming to terms with the loss of its deputy prime minister, the police are coming to terms with the loss of one of their own.

The crash scene.

The crash scene. (Source: Papua New Guinea Police)

Manning said the RPNGC and the Police Legacy will ensure it supports Maino's widow and daughter as much as it can during the bereavement and into the future.

He also renewed his call for calm as a sign of respect for the memories of the two men.

Manning added he was aware of posts on social media regarding the circumstances leading up to and during the incident, and he has cautioned against such reckless behaviour.

Basil's state funeral is underway in Port Moresby.

rnz.co.nz

WorldAccidentsPacific Islands

Popular Stories

1

Mass pig graves being dug as pork industry on brink of collapse

2

Luxon outlines how National would combat rising cost of living

3

Buyer steps in to help struggling Canterbury pig farmer

4

All Blacks cult hero Tu'inukuafe on the move after remarkable rise

5

Boy, 15, charged over violent attack at Tawa College, Wellington

Latest Stories

UFO hearing held by Congress, but no signs of extraterrestrials

Charges expected over crash which killed PNG's Deputy PM

Woods takes verbal jab at absent Mickelson over golf views

Buyer steps in to help struggling Canterbury pig farmer

All Blacks cult hero Tu'inukuafe on the move after remarkable rise

Related Stories

Man wrestles free from crocodile in Queensland

Pacific Update: Soulful Manu Samoa Sevens sing for Mother’s Day

Massive fireball after trucks crash on US highway

Watch: Motorists rush to aid of driver suffering medical episode