Wellington school community 'saddened' at racist graffiti

A Wellington secondary school has called in police after racist graffiti targeting Pasifika students was sprayed in a toilet block.

Graffiti spray bottle. (Source: istock.com)

Offensive comments were found in bathrooms on two separate occasions at Wellington Girls' College - once last Tuesday, and again on Monday.

The bathrooms that were vandalised had recently undergone upgrades.

Acting Principal Anna Wilson wrote in a letter to parents following the first incident that the school was shocked and disappointed by the behaviour, and that racism wouldn't be tolerated.

"The comment was racist and offensive and as a community we are shocked and saddened that a group was targeted in this manner."

Both times, the graffiti had been immediately removed and the toilets had been closed.

The comments had been photographed and handed to the police, the Ministry of Education had also been notified.

In the letter, the school apologised to Pacific students, saying their right to have a safe learning environment had been disrupted.

Support had been offered to affected students.

A video message from a group of Pacific student leaders at the school was also presented at an assembly last week.

The acting principal of Wellington Girls' College declined to be interviewed.

