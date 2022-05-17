Police unit set up to address retail crime has no 'core staff'

A police unit to tackle retail crime has not yet recruited core staff, despite being announced over six months ago, amid a spate of ram-raids.

The store was robbed in the early hours of May 17. (Source: 1News)

The national retail investigation support unit was formed to address concerns raised by the retail sector which reports growing concerns over retail offending.

It comes as the Government is being pressed to address the spike in ram-raids that businesses are facing.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Monday he expects to announce more support for the sector next week that would likely be funded by the Proceeds of Crimes Act.

While the unit has been applauded by Retail NZ, police told 1News only managers have been recruited so far.

Seven police staff are expected to be a part of the new agency.

"Managerial staff for the unit have been recruited and began work in late January 2022. We are now in the recruitment phase for a small number of core staff for the unit," a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Police say the big piece of machinery was stolen from a nearby construction site. (Source: 1 Sport)

When asked by 1News on Tuesday why the unit is taking so long to establish, Police Minister, Poto Williams said "you'd have to ask the police that".

She said she does expect it to become a much bigger unit but said it was already working alongside Retail NZ.

The rise of ram-raid-style crimes has spiked this year and while the Government says police are working with businesses, the unit has not investigated any crimes, according to Williams.

In a series of written parliamentary questions, National's police spokesperson Mark Mitchell asked Williams about the unit's progress.

In March, Williams said she was advised that the unit "has a manager and a supervisor" currently in place.

"There are an additional five roles still to be recruited. As the recruitment processes are underway, further information cannot be disclosed at this time," she said.

When asked how many arrests or investigations have been carried out by the unit, Williams referred only to the recruitment process currently underway.

On Monday, a police spokesperson told 1News while management for the unit have been hired, core staff are still yet to be.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford told 1News he's been asking police to establish a retail crime unit for some time.

"As a country we need to look at how we can stop crime in its tracks, this includes combating low level theft, the unfortunate accepted level of abuse and violence Kiwis throw at retailers to the more ‘news grabbing’ incidents of ram-raids.

"The cost of retail crime is having a significant impact on retailers across the country, we approximate at least a $1 billion impact each year. This cost comes out of the bottom line of retailers and is putting significant financial and mental health strain on the sector.

"We know from the sector that retail crime has multiple ways that it shows itself to retailers daily, one type of crime should not be the priority over another. All crimes against retailers should have a zero tolerance and support to combat it.

"It is the view of Retail NZ more work can be done in that space to support the sector. We welcome any cross party commitment to law and order funding or initiatives that will support retailers on the issue of retail crime," he said.

In a statement, police said that while ram-raids are not new there has been a spike in young people committing burglaries with vehicles used to gain entry to facilities.

Mitchell says amid a 31% increase in retail crime, routine police responses or other routine investigations are addressing the spate of malicious attacks on retail businesses, not the unit that was set up in November.

"Businesses and retailers are scared, fed up and fatigued by incessant and devastating ram-raids," he told 1News.

"It's another example of this Labour Government failing to deliver. It has taken six months to get to this point, I'm sceptical of how effective that unit will actually be.

"A seven-person retail crime unit, bollards and planter boxes won't stop a seven tonne excavator smashing through the front of a business," Mitchell said, referring to Monday's ram-raid on a BP service station in Wainuiomata.

Williams and Mitchell sparred in Parliament's question time on Tuesday over the police unit's capability to stop an excavator from ram-raiding a shop front.

Williams said the excavator incident "was an exceptional matter" not the five to 10-year-old children "involved in stealing cars and ram-raiding dairies for lollies and ice-cream".