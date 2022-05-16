Springbok Elton Jantjies arrested over plane incident

Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies is expected to appear in a South African court after being arrested for allegedly causing damage to an aircraft during a flight home from a vacation in Turkey.

Elton Jantjies. (Source: Photosport)

Jantjies, a member of the winning Rugby World Cup squad in 2019, was arrested after arriving at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, his agent said.

Agent James Adams said a light was allegedly damaged on the plane. Jantjies has been released from police custody, Adams said in a statement.

Gauteng police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe told Eyewitness News radio that Jantjies was released on $60 bail on Sunday and was due to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in Johannesburg.

“We believe that the incident has unnecessarily been heightened,” Adams said. “Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process.”

The 31-year-old Jantjies has played 41 Tests for South Africa and was the backup flyhalf to Handrè Pollard when the Springboks won the World Cup in Japan.

Jantjies had been on a week-long vacation with his family. He was flying home alone while they remained in Turkey, Adams said.