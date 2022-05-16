Penalty save denies City victory, keeps EPL title race alive

Another Premier League trophy was virtually in Manchester City’s hands. All it needed was Riyad Mahrez to convert a penalty, like he had done in each of his previous seven attempts from the spot this season.

West Ham's Craig Dawson, left, tackles Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. (Source: Associated Press)

Not this time.

There's still plenty of life in this absorbing title race after Mahrez had a penalty saved in the 86th minute, leaving City to settle for a 2-2 draw at West Ham and a four-point lead over Liverpool heading into the final week of the season.

Liverpool heads to Southampton for its game in hand on Wednesday, needing at least a point to take the title race to Sunday — the last day of the season. A win is probably required, though, given City has a superior goal difference of 7 compared to Liverpool.

ADVERTISEMENT

City finishes at home to Aston Villa and that throws up an intriguing storyline. Villa is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who was never able to win the league for Liverpool. He still could — but as a manager of another team.

Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton in its last game and still, somehow, retains hope of an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies having won both domestic cups and reached the Champions League final.

“We couldn’t expect different with this Liverpool — they are almost the perfect team," City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We didn’t expect to win the title with three, four or five games to spare.”

It could have basically been over by now, however, had Mahrez put his spot kick past Fabianski.

Guardiola hardly flinched when Fabianski dived to his left and clawed away the penalty, which was at an inviting height for a goalkeeper. After a few seconds, Guardiola scratched the side of his head and rubbed his face, and didn’t appear too disheartened at the final whistle as he shared an embrace with Mark Noble — West Ham’s long-serving midfielder who is retiring at the end of the season and was making his final home appearance for the club.

It's Mahrez's first failure from the spot this season, but he has history. In the 2018-19 campaign — another City vs. Liverpool title race that went to the final day — the Algeria winger smashed a penalty over the crossbar late in the game in a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

City went on to claim the title and is favourite to do so again.

“We won’t look at anyone else — we’ll just try and win our game,” Guardiola said. "I’m pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they’ll be supporting us.”