Southland Hospital has abruptly closed one of its wards to all visitors because of what it is describing as multiple Covid-19 exposures.

The hospital said visitors would not be allowed into the medical, surgical and rehabilitation ward from 6pm on Monday.

It said it understood that would be distressing for many patients and their families but it wanted to protect vulnerable patients.

People can request exemptions for compassionate reasons.

