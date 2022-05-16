Man tried to save Andrew Symonds after car crash

New details have emerged of the crash that claimed the life of Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds.

Andrew Symonds pictured in 2007. (Source: Photosport)

The former Test and limited-overs star died on Saturday night when his car left the road and rolled in Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.

Waylon Townson tried to save Symonds after hearing the crash and rushing to the scene.

"He was stuck in there, so I tried to pull him out," Townson told 9News.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(I) started doing CPR and checked his pulse but I didn't get much response."

Symonds was travelling with his two dogs, and they reportedly didn't want to leave his side after the crash.

Former teammates and rivals alike paid tribute to Symonds once the news of his death was made public.

"If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that's the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team," former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting said.

"An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can't believe he's gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time."

Adam Gilchrist tweeted: "I miss him so much ... already. Really hurting. Rest easy Royman.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy."

Even Symonds' former arch nemesis Harbhajan Singh paid tribute.

Symonds accused Harbhajan of calling him a monkey during a fiery Test at the SCG in 2008, but the pair later made peace.

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon," Harbhajan tweeted.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul."

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was a teammate of Symonds at Mumbai Indians in 2011, was struggling to process his death.

"Today I have lost my closest man," he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You were just not a colleague. My family, my man, My Symonds uncle. I will miss you terribly."

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Andrew Symonds' demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb.

"Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field.

"I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends."

Symonds' death comes soon after the passing of Australian cricket legends Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.