California churchgoers detain gunman in deadly attack

Source: Associated Press

Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people on Sunday (Monday NZT) at a California church, calling their intervention an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery."

A firetruck is seen outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

A firetruck is seen outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. (Source: Associated Press)

Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community.

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church.

One person died and four others were wounded in the attack.

Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

“I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse,” Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock says.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” Hallock says.

Investigators were interviewing between 30 and 40 witnesses.

It comes a day after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Lotto win sees Wellington workmates share $500k

2

John Campbell: How poverty ended up in the 'too hard' basket

3

$2.9b climate change boost for EVs, waste, emissions reduction

4

Excavator smashed into Wainuiomata BP during raid

5

7061 new Covid cases on Monday, 5 deaths reported

Latest Stories

'Reckless driving' journey after robbers flee Auckland store

Live stream: Grant Robertson holds post-Cabinet news conference

Lotto win sees Wellington workmates share $500k

Motutapu, Rangitoto islands 'stoat-free' after 2-year invasion

Men and women battle it out at New Zealand ploughing champs

Related Stories

Buffalo shooting: New online tools helped stop it going viral

NY supermarket shooter sought Black neighbourhood - official

Suspect identified as 10 killed in NY supermarket shooting

Ukraine preparing 41 Russian war crimes cases