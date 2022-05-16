California churchgoers detain gunman in deadly attack

Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people on Sunday (Monday NZT) at a California church, calling their intervention an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery."

A firetruck is seen outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. (Source: Associated Press)

Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community.

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church.

One person died and four others were wounded in the attack.

Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

“I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse,” Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock says.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” Hallock says.

Investigators were interviewing between 30 and 40 witnesses.

It comes a day after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.