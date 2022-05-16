Business writer and Milford co-founder Brian Gaynor dies

Veteran sharebroker, investment analyst, fund manager, and business writer Brian Gaynor has died after a short illness.

Milford Asset Management executive director Brian Gaynor. (Source: Supplied)

He was a high-profile commentator on New Zealand companies, financial markets, and investment trends for more than 30 years, distinguished by thoroughly researched and reasoned commentary, which accompanied strong support for local companies and investors.

Gaynor worked at local sharebroking firm Jardens rising to be its chief analyst and a partner, and was co-founder of investment Milford Asset Management, which has since grown to be one of the country's top KiwiSaver providers.

Most recently he emerged as an investor in and writer for the BusinessDesk financial website, before its recent sale to NZME.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was a strong advocate for New Zealand governments, companies, regulators, and investors to champion the country and its long term financial and business future.

Gaynor was noted for his willingness to push back against major companies and their boards, such as Fletcher Building, for their decisions and the treatment of their shareholders.

He was also critical of the timidity of regulators over the enforcement of financial sector rules or the reluctance of policy makers to act.

The NZ Shareholders' Association awarded him its Beacon Award for his advocacy for the interests of small retail investors.

"He continues to provide clarity for retail investors from the fog of complexity that can surround the business world ... He has demonstrated a deep desire to see companies and institutions do the right thing rather than chase the highest bonus," the association said in its 2020 award citation.

rnz.co.nz