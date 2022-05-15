Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.

Andrew Symonds, pictured leaving the former Westpac Stadium field after scoring 156 not out for Australia against New Zealand in 2005, has been killed in a car crash. (Source: Photosport)

Multiple media outlets on Sunday reported the death of the 46-year-old who had lived near Townsville.

Symonds was involved in a single vehicle crash late on Saturday, The Australian reported, citing a statement from family confirming his death.

Police released a statement saying they were investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the statement read.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was a crowd favourite in the short format game as a big-hitting allrounder.

Former Australian captain Allan Border was among those to pay tribute to Symonds on Sunday.

Border said Symonds "hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain.

“He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer,” Border told the Nine Network. “He was an adventurer, loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping,. People liked his very laid-back style.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That style brought Symonds into conflict with authority late in his career. In 2008 he missed Australia's one-day series against Bangladesh after going fishing when he was required to attend a team meeting. He also was disciplined prior to the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup for breaching team rules around alcohol.

With dreadlocks and his face daubed with zinc cream, Symonds always cut a flamboyant figure in the Australian team.

His loss is another bitter blow for Australian cricket after the death in Thailand in March of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. Wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died in March aged 74.