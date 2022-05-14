Ukraine preparing 41 Russian war crimes cases

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said on Saturday that her office was readying 41 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers.

Petro Volin'ko, 87, attends the funeral of his neighbour Mykola Moroz, 47, at his home in Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

“We have 41 suspects in cases with which we will be ready to go to court. All of them concern Article 438 of the (Ukrainian) criminal code on war crimes, but different types of war crimes. There is the bombing of civilian infrastructure, the killing of civilians, rape and looting,” Iryna Venediktova said in a live briefing on Ukrainian TV on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects would be tried in absentia.

Saturday marked the first war crime prosecution of a member of the Russian military in Kyiv, as a 21-year-old Russian soldier went on trial for the killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war.

Venediktova said that two more of the suspects, who are physically in Ukraine, are likely to face preliminary hearings next week.