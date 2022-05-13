Te Pāti Māori won't stand a candidate in Tauranga by-election

Te Pāti Māori says it will not stand a candidate in the upcoming Tauranga by-election because of the threat from white supremacists.

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. (Source: Getty)

The election is to replace former National Party leader Simon Bridges, who is retiring from politics.

Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson said its co-leaders had been the recipient of threats and hate speech by Tauranga residents.

"The first hate-speech conviction and the belittling of te reo Māori at a public event took place in Tauranga.

"Residents have been subjected to white supremacist leaflet drops, and even our co-leaders have been the recipient of threats and hate speech by Tauranga residents," Wilson said in a statement.

He said an Internal Affairs report last month confirmed that Tauranga was a hot spot for white supremacists on social media.

Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson (Source: RNZ/Justine Murray)

"We know Tauranga Moana is an amazing place, rich with history and there is hope ... but sadly, this is politics and the race card will mean that Māori will be used by some as a political football and we are unwilling to expose our people to that rubbish" Wilson said.

Wilson said the decision not to stand a candidate was a safety issue.

rnz.co.nz