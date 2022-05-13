Te Pāti Māori won't stand a candidate in Tauranga by-election

Source:

Te Pāti Māori says it will not stand a candidate in the upcoming Tauranga by-election because of the threat from white supremacists.

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. (Source: Getty)

The election is to replace former National Party leader Simon Bridges, who is retiring from politics.

Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson said its co-leaders had been the recipient of threats and hate speech by Tauranga residents.

"The first hate-speech conviction and the belittling of te reo Māori at a public event took place in Tauranga.

"Residents have been subjected to white supremacist leaflet drops, and even our co-leaders have been the recipient of threats and hate speech by Tauranga residents," Wilson said in a statement.

READ MORE: Tauranga by-election date announced by Ardern

He said an Internal Affairs report last month confirmed that Tauranga was a hot spot for white supremacists on social media.

Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson

Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson (Source: RNZ/Justine Murray)

"We know Tauranga Moana is an amazing place, rich with history and there is hope ... but sadly, this is politics and the race card will mean that Māori will be used by some as a political football and we are unwilling to expose our people to that rubbish" Wilson said.

Wilson said the decision not to stand a candidate was a safety issue.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyTe Ao MāoriSocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

2

'Concerns' for Marokopa children in the bush with father

3

Offenders ram-raid Auckland, Christchurch businesses overnight

4

The Kiwi-made e-bike racing off the shelves

5

'Serious concerns' for missing 69-year-old Northland woman

Latest Stories

Wellington woman battling to be diagnosed with Long Covid

Former Sri Lankan PM reappointed as economic crisis grows

Milky Way's huge black hole captured in first image

Massive fireball after trucks crash on US highway

'Serious concerns' for missing 69-year-old Northland woman

Related Stories

Beautiful new Auckland mural highlights climate change risk

Kelvin Davis: 'There is neither equality nor equity in Aotearoa'

Presbyterian Church to offer future land sales to iwi first

Tania Tapsell enters Rotorua mayoral race