The United States has strongly condemned the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, one of the satellite channel's best-known reporters, was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

The broadcaster and two reporters who were with her blamed Israeli forces.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "we send our deepest condolences to Shireen 's family, her friends and loved ones and strongly condemn her killing".

Price called her death "an affront to media freedom", and called for an immediate investigation.

"The investigation must be immediate and thorough and those responsible must be held accountable," he added.

Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, promised a transparent investigation and said he was in touch with US and Palestinian officials.

Initially, the Israeli military suggested that Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians, but Gantz was more cautious on Wednesday evening.

He asked that Palestinians hand over the bullet that killed her and promised that all parts of the investigation would be made public.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong authorities arrested a Roman Catholic cardinal, a singer and at least two others on Wednesday on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China's national security, reports said.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, singer-actress Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained by Hong Kong's National Security Police, the UK-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch said.

Price told reporters "We do you strongly condemn the arrest".

"Hong Kong authorities have again demonstrated that they will pursue all means necessary to stifle dissent and undercut protected rights and freedoms."

The arrests were apparently related to their roles as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal aid to people who took part in 2019 pro-democracy protests that were quashed by security forces, the group said. The fund closed in 2021, it said.

Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020 following the demonstrations.

The city's independent media have been gutted and its legislature reorganised to pack it with Beijing loyalists.

Zen, the retired archbishop of Hong Kong, is a fierce critic of China and has been blistering in his condemnation of the Vatican's 2018 agreement with Beijing over bishop nominations, which he has said was a sellout of underground Christians in China.

The White House also called on China and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong advocates and immediately release Zen and others.