Passenger with 'no idea how to fly' lands plane in Florida

Source: Associated Press

Air traffic controllers in Florida got an urgent call from a passenger in a small plane on Wednesday.

The man used cockpit radio to communicate after realising the pilot was too sick to handle the controls.

"I've got a serious situation here," the man said. He said the pilot was incoherent and he had no idea how to fly a plane.

Controllers kept the man calm. Asked for the plane's position, he said he didn't know.

Eventually they spotted the Cessna 280 heading north over Boca Raton. Controllers then guided him to a safe landing at Palm Beach International Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt confirmed that the pilot and passenger were the only two people aboard.

The agency is investigating, he said in an email.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, and authorities didn't release their identities.

