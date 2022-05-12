Nurse watched movie before Melbourne prisoner died

While Veronica Nelson screamed out in pain and made distressing call after call for help, the only nurse in her Melbourne prison wing was watching a movie.

Nelson died in her cell at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in January 2020 after more than a dozen requests including for more anti-nausea medication after she vomited up an early dose.

Prison guards called nurse Atheana George three times during the night to ask about Nelson, but the nurse said she didn't believe the Indigenous woman seemed that unwell.

George did see Nelson once during the night, passing her medication including Panadol through a trap in the cell door.

In the few steps Nelson took walking from the bed to the door George said she appeared steady on her feet, was alert and responsive.

"According to my opinion, my point of view, she was looking okay at that stage," she said.

The inquest has previously heard from a prison guard who accompanied George to Nelson's cell, who said she told the nurse that Nelson looked very unwell.

But George denied that conversation and said it was because she had been treated so terribly by that particular guard in the past that she didn't ask for the door to be opened to assess Veronica.

"She treated me badly ... I don't want to talk any more," George said, breaking down.

"Because of her I was so scared to ask her to open the door that day."

George said she didn't think Nelson looked unwell enough that it was necessary for her to open the door, but also that had she not been afraid of that officer she would have asked for it to be opened.

She never told anyone she was afraid of the officer.

George was called twice more during the night by another guard about Nelson but did not go to see her again.

Showed footage of herself watching a film, George told the inquest she sometimes put on movies or music for background noise because it could be scary being in the nursing office alone.

But an inquest into Nelson's death heard there is hours of footage of George sitting watching the screen.

George accepted that had she opened the cell door she might have seen that Nelson needed emergency medical treatment, got her to hospital and that could have saved her life.

The inquest is continuing.