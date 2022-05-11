Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Russia has pummelled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials have said, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.

An Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.

With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging down Russian forces and even staging a counteroffensive, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the February 24 invasion.

One of the most dramatic examples of Ukraine's ability to prevent easy victories is in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained holed up at a steel plant, denying Russia's full control of the city. The regiment defending the plant said Russian warplanes continued bombarding it.

In recent days, the United Nations and Red Cross organised a rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant.

But two officials said on Wednesday that about 100 were believed to still be in the complex's underground tunnels. Others said that was impossible to confirm.

In another example of the grisly toll the war continues to take, the Ukrainians said they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed weeks ago in the northeastern city of Izyum.

In Washington, a top US intelligence official testified on Wednesday that eight to 10 Russian generals have been killed so far in the war. Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defense Intelligence Agency, told a Senate committee that because Russia lacks a non-commissioned officer corps, its generals have to go into combat zones and end up in dangerous positions.

Ukraine said Russian forces fired seven missiles on Tuesday at Odesa, hitting a shopping centre and a warehouse in the country's largest port. One person was killed and five wounded, the military said.

Images overnight showed a burning building and debris — including a tennis shoe — in a heap of destruction in the city on the Black Sea.

Mayor Gennady Trukhanov later visited the warehouse and said it “had nothing in common with military infrastructure or military objects.”

Ukraine alleged at least some of the munitions used dated to the Soviet era, making them unreliable in targeting.

The Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank, said Moscow used some precision weapons against Odesa: Kinzhal, or “Dagger,” hypersonic air-to-surface missiles. But a senior US defence official said Tuesday the US has seen no indication any hypersonic missiles were fired at Odesa in recent days.

During the entire war, the Russians have fired 10-12 hypersonic missiles, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the US military assessment.

Ukrainian, British and US officials say Russia is rapidly using up its stock of precision weapons, raising the risk of more imprecise rockets being used as the conflict grinds on.