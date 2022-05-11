Grizzlies star Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs

Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee.

Ja Morant reacts after scoring. (Source: Associated Press)

The Grizzlies said they expect him to make a full recovery.

The NBA’s most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies' Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State.

But he sat out Game 4 on Tuesday - a 101-98 loss despite a strong return from Steven Adams - with what the team said at the time was a sore knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morant reinjured his knee on a play with the Warriors' Jordan Poole that the teams debated during the Grizzlies’ 142-112 loss in Game 3.

Morant limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game after Poole grabbed at the knee on a play the Warriors guard said was simply an effort to strip the ball.

Afterward, Morant posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference that Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used five days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.

READ MORE: Adams brings back jokes and boards in full Memphis return

Stephen Curry tries to drive past Steven Adams.

The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series with Game 5 set for Thursday's in Memphis.

Kerr missed Game 4 after testing positive for Covid-19 and being placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

He remained at home in the Bay Area on Wednesday and did not travel to Memphis with the team. Associate head coach Mike Brown will coach Game 5 as planned.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder said via text message that the Warriors had no new cases of Covid-19.