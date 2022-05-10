Warriors open 3-1 lead over Grizzlies despite Adams' 15 boards

Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday (NZ time) and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Stephen Curry tries to drive past Steven Adams.

Curry also dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds as Golden State rallied to win without coach Steve Kerr after he tested positive for Covid-19 less than two hours before tipoff.

Curry took charge just like he has so many times on the playoff stage and now his Warriors are one win from a trip to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019. He tied it at 90 on a fall-away baseline jumper with 3:25 to go and his two free throws with 45.7 seconds to go gave the Warriors a 94-93 lead, their first of the night.

Tyus Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists as Memphis missed injured All-Star Ja Morant.

Steven Adams, who returned from the health and safety protocols to play six minutes in the waning moments of Sunday's blowout, started and contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis did a better job staying with the Warriors on the boards — outrebounded 54-48.

Dillon Brooks returned from a one-game suspension and struggled mightily, missing a 3-point try with 53 seconds left and finishing 5 for 19 with 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson scored 14 points despite missing all seven of his 3-point attempts for the cold-shooting Warriors, who didn't have to contend with do-everything Morant this time. The Grizzlies guard missed the game with soreness in his right knee after Jordan Poole grabbed him while going for a loose ball late in Game 3 — leading Morant and Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins to question Poole’s intentions.

It remained unclear whether Morant would be back for Game 5 on Thursday in Memphis.

Brooks sat out Game 3 as a penalty by the league for his Flagrant 2 foul that injured Gary Payton II in Game 2, when Brooks hit the Golden State guard over the head on a driving layup attempt and Payton fell hard and broke his left elbow. Kerr called it a “dirty” play and said Brooks had broken an NBA code of conduct.

Brooks was booed nearly every time he touched the ball, fouled or when he checked back into the game.

Golden State trailed 69-62 going into the fourth quarter after Desmond Bane's 32-foot 3-pointer beat the third-quarter buzzer. However, both teams struggled all night to make their 3s.

Kerr was replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown, who agreed Monday to become the Sacramento Kings new coach after this postseason run.

Poole scored 14 off the bench for the Warriors as they survived a nail-biter following a postseason-record point total in Sunday's 142-112 Game 3 blowout.

The Grizzlies were 9 of 35 on 3s.